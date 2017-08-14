Farmers harvest Sichuan pepper in N China's Hebei

A farmer harvests Sichuan peppers in Wangjinzhuang Village of Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 13, 2017. Local farmers were busy with picking Sichuan peppers as the harvest season of Sichuan pepper at Shexian County began recently. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A farmer airs Sichuan peppers in Wangjinzhuang Village of Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 13, 2017. Local farmers were busy with picking Sichuan peppers as the harvest season of Sichuan pepper at Shexian County began recently. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A farmer shows Sichuan peppers picked in Wangjinzhuang Village of Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 13, 2017. Local farmers were busy with picking Sichuan peppers as the harvest season of Sichuan pepper at Shexian County began recently. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)