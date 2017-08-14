Gesar horse racing festival opens in NW China's Gansu

Actors of Tibetan ethnic group perform a song during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

Actors of Tibetan ethnic group perform a dance during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

Actors of Tibetan ethnic group perform a dance during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

Actors of Tibetan ethnic group perform a dance during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

Riders perform horsemanship during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

Actors of Tibetan ethnic group perform a dance during the 11th Gesar horse racing festival in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. A total of 643 competitors will compete in the five-day event. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)



 

