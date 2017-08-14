National Museum of China to showcase Dehua wares

A Dehua porcelain statuette of a Buddhist figure Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT











A new exhibition featuring priceless antique Dehua porcelain wares will debut at Beijing's National Museum of China on August 20, organizers announced Sunday.



Dehua county in East China's Fujian Province is well-known around the world for its exported porcelain dating back to as early as the Song Dynasty (960-1279).



According to Liu Dewang, head of Dehua county, large quantities of the white-colored Dehua porcelain were exported to Europe through the ancient Maritime Silk Road in the early 18th century.



Known as Blanc de Chine (White from China) in French, it became a favorite of the nobles of the time period. Soon after, places in Europe, such as Meissen in Germany, began producing their own version of the Chinese wares.



Liu explained that for the upcoming exhibition, Ambassador of the Silk Road: White from China, two exhibition halls at NMC will showcase 181 Dehua wares.



One hall will focus on Buddhist-related wares, while the other will explore the role of Dehua porcelain in the daily lives of everyone from emperors and generals to ordinary people in ancient China.



The exhibition is scheduled to end on September 1.