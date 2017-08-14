UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office scholarships now open for 2018/2019 applications

Chevening is the UK government's international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations, Chevening offers two types of awards - Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships - the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.



Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders and influencers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.



Since 1983, Chevening Scholarships have sponsored more than 48,000 international leaders and influencers, over 3,500 from China alone. Regardless of social or economic background, Chevening supports applicants with outstanding leadership qualities or potential and welcome applicants from any field, institute or province in China.



Chevening Scholars can participate in various activities organized by the Chevening Secretariat in the UK in order to experience a different Britain with scholars from around the world and learn more about British royal history and life and gain greater insight into Britain's political system.



Connections to the UK are not lost after Chevening Scholars from China return home. A welcome party is held at the British Embassy in Beijing to welcome returned scholars to the Chevening family in China. A year-end Chevening Ball is also held in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to reinforce exchanges among Chinese Chevening Scholars.



A series of salons and talks organized by Chevening Scholars Network also allow future leaders, influencers and decision-makers in China's different industries to share ideas with the public. Under the coordination of the British Embassy in China, Chevening Scholars will have a rare opportunity to meet senior officials from the British government to increase exchanges between government and business.



Chevening Scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders to pursue a one-year Master's at any UK university. A Chevening Scholarship offers financial support along with the opportunity to become part of the highly regarded and influential Chevening global network.



Applicants can choose any course of study at any UK higher education institution. Chevening China Scholarship Council Awards are open to applicants currently working in government or a quasi-government institution or to current academic staff members of a Chinese university. Applicants for this particular award must make two separate applications.



Please visit China Scholarship Council (http://www.chevening.org/award/china-scholarships-council) to find out more.



Chevening is pleased to be working with the N8 Research Partnership to provide expanded opportunities for Chinese scholars to study in the north of England. From 2017/2018, there will be an increased number of Chevening Scholarship places offered to Chinese students at Durham University, Lancaster University, University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, Newcastle University, University of Sheffield and University of York.



Chevening Scholarships include university tuition (an upper limit of 180,000 pounds ($234,303) for MBA courses), monthly allowance, one-off travel expenses between the UK and China, allowances in the UK, application fees for a visa and traveling expenses for participating in Chevening activities in the UK.



Applications for Chevening Scholarships and some Chevening Fellowships are open between August 7 through November 7, 2017. Applications for other Chevening Fellowships programs are open at different points during the year. Visit http://www.chevening.org/apply for more information.



Application criteria for Chevening Scholarships 2018/2019 in China. Applicants must be:



Chinese citizens



With a Bachelor's degree



Admitted by a Master's course in a UK university or preparing to apply for a Master's in the UK (admission in 2018 autumn)



Two years or above work experience, with managerial and decision-making responsibilities



Eligible English standard (ILETS 6.5)



Not related with British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Chevening Secretariat, project partners or staff or family of related organizations



Not sponsored by other scholarships in this academic year, and not sponsored by the British government for the past three years



How to apply:



Apply online at www.chevening.org/apply before Beijing time 8 pm, November 7



Apply to three universities in the UK and receive an unconditional offer from one of the universities before July 12



Meet the English requirement of Chevening Scholarships before July 12



Chevening Scholarships 2018/2019 timeline



August 7, 2017-Applications open at 12:00 BST



November 7, 2017-Applications close at 12:00 GMT



From November 8, 2017-Sifting of applications against eligibility criteria



Mid-November to December 2017-Independent reading committees assess eligible applications



January to early February 2018-Applicants are shortlisted for interviews by the British Embassies/High Commissions in-country



By mid-February 2018-Applicants are notified that they have been selected for interview



February 26, 2018-Deadline for applicants invited to interview to submit references and undergraduate certificates



March 5 to May 2, 2018-Global interview period



Early June 2018-Announcement of interview results



July 12, 2018-Deadline for UK university unconditional offers



July 12, 2018-Deadline for meeting English language requirement



September/October 2018-2018/2019 Chevening Scholars commence their studies in the UK



Source: British Embassy in China and chevening.org





The British government sponsored 98 Chevening Scholars from China to study in the UK in 2016. Photos: CFP and courtesy of British Embassy in China





