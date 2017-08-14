Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"No one told me there is a camera installed in my room!"A female patient surnamed Wang found a camera recording her in her room, including while she was putting on her hospital gown, at Shanghai Putuo District Central Hospital. A doctor there told media that the hospital installed cameras to prevent possible accidents. A legal expert confirmed to media that there is no regulation against the use of cameras in hospital wards. The hospital deleted Wang's footage but did not remove the camera.