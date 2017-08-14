Are smartphones really more important than our safety?

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









It is extremely annoying to walk behind someone using a smartphone and not paying any attention to their surroundings. These phone zombies, known in Chinese as ditouzu (heads-down tribe), walk very slowly in public places, their eyes fixed on a screen, without any awareness or regard for other pedestrians in front of or behind them. And if they bump into you and drop their phone, it is they who get angry at you.



The heads-down tribe cannot spend a single second off their digital devices. China now has the world's highest number of smartphone users at 700 million, which means by default we also have the most phone zombies walking around outside. Any street in Shanghai is like a scene from The Walking Dead.



China trails behind Brazil in terms of hours per day spent on a mobile phone (three compared with Brazil's five), but China's smartphone technology has become far more embedded in our daily lives than in other countries. Due to the rapid rise of social media and payment apps in just the past couple of years, a majority of Chinese now rely on our phones to make payments, go shopping, watch programs, hail taxis and order food.



While this convenience is undeniable, we should not ignore the side effects. Physical problems such as cervical spondylosis, peritendinitis and eyesight issues are now prevalent among huge numbers of adults in major Chinese cities, as are traffic accidents caused by drivers paying more attention to their phones than the road in front of them.



There have also been a rising number of reports of children who were accidentally killed because their parents were absorbed by their phones and not watching them wandering into the street or drowning in water right in front of them.



Elsewhere in the world, most developed nations have enacted laws to deter people from using cell phones while driving; punishing pedestrians for using their phones when crossing an intersection is also now a thing in some major metropolises.



However, China is taking a different approach on pedestrians. Wuhan of Hubei Province and Suzhou of Jiangsu Province, for example, recently installed traffic lights on the ground specially for the heads-down tribe who never look up.



I admit that I myself am one of the ditouzu crowd. I cannot part from my phone even for one minute out of fear of missing something important (which in reality is not at all important, mostly just friends posting selfies or sharing funny stickers). But I have been struggling to train myself to not use my phone while walking out in public because I am aware of what a nuisance this is to others.



My former employer, an American chemical manufacturer, held monthly safety meetings where we learned about the potential risks of using our phones while walking; they reminded us to hold handrails while walking up and down stairs and escalators. It may sound funny, but there have actually been many media reports (and viral videos) about Chinese people walking right off a steep flight of steps to their deaths because they were entranced by their phones.



The fact is that ditouzu is no joke. They are a risk to their own lives and the safety of others. Looking at your phone while driving can be fatal; imagine killing someone just because you were looking at a cute cat picture? Watching your phones instead of your child can also have deadly consequences; imagine your son or daughter dying because you couldn't take your eyes away from the latest episode of Ode to Joy?



A campaign warning people about the dangers of using their phones in public places might help, but realistically we as a society cannot expect any phone zombie will be able to reeducate themselves about their digital addiction.



Hence, China absolutely must draft some strict regulations against using phones while driving, and severely punish anyone whose phones cause the injury or death of others.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.