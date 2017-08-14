Shanghai’s Caojiadu Flower Market to close

Caojiadu Flower Market of Shanghai is scheduled to get shut down by the end of the year, according to Putuo officials, a decision that has triggered mixed feeling among local flower and pet aficionados and nearby residents.



Located on the border of Putuo, Jing'an and Changning districts, the large market boasts over 400 small shops selling all varieties of flowers, plants, birds and pet fishes.



The market was built in 2006 and became popular for its low wholesale prices, usually half of what downtown retail florists charge.



However, nearby residents often complained about its dirty, unhygienic conditions, shabby, unsafe construction and all the noise made by dealers arriving in the early morning hours.



The market's management company is currently looking for a new location. The former location, once demolished, will be integrated into the overall regional upgrading of the area.





