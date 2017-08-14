Shared car washing service debuts

Shared car washing points began to appear on the streets of Shanghai, allowing drivers to wash their own vehicles using tools provided at the facilities. Currently there are 37 outlets around the city.



To use these unmanned, 24-hour washing points, car owners must follow the company's WeChat account to book a time and venue in advance. Following instructions on the wall, customers can use a water pump, foam sprayer, tire inflater, scrub brushes and towels for 6 yuan ($0.89).



One car owner who tried the service said he was driven by curiosity and the lower price compared with traditional car washing businesses, which usually charge over 20 yuan. However he said he would not use it again, because he found himself unfamiliar with all the equipment and was not pleased with his own ability to clean.





