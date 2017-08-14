DIG’s demise

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Direct Imported Goods (DIG) outlets, famous for their high quality, low priced imported meats, seafood and fruits, will be downsizing or closing shops around the city after two years of rapid growth.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Direct Imported Goods (DIG) outlet in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone was once, back in 2014, crowded with customers. Photos: CFP

2816 Gutang Road was DIG's flagship store. Opened in 2015, the new store once boasted over 2,000 foreign partners and long queues of local customers lining up to get their hands on rare but affordable high-quality foreign goods.Today, however, the same DIG shop on Gutang Road is utterly devoid of customers. Dust covers the shelves and its products. The current owner of the shop told media that much of its merchandise has become too expensive for the average Shanghai consumer."The goods sold at DIG are too expensive. Even a toothbrush cost 50 yuan ($7.49)," she said.Other DIG outlets across Shanghai are also suffering a similar fate. The Xuhui district outlet closed down in March; another near the Dishui Lake metro station has only a few items left on its shelves and will most likely close due to the dire lack of shoppers.The remaining goods in that store are mostly snacks, alcohol and cosmetics imported from South Korea - but with little price difference from the same stuff being sold online. A Korean branded shampoo at DIG, for example, sells for 86 yuan for a 400-gram bottle; on Tmall the price is 88 yuan.This recession is in sharp contrast to the news-making popularity of DIG two years ago, when customers had to stand in a queue for hours. It was reported then that some outlets' monthly sales would exceed tens of millions of yuan, prompting DIG to plan to open 50 more outlets over the next five years.Two years on, asked why DIG outlets have been closing instead of opening, a representative said that each outlet is in fact a private franchise and that their owners each made the independent decision to do so.

Residents shop at the DIG outlet in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

DIG stores were initially popular for their price advantages and direct links to suppliers from the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. An employee from DIG once confirmed to media that this allowed them to shorten their supply chain, thus providing fresher foods than what local supermarkets offered.But this all changed in 2016. Qi Xiaozhai, director of the Shanghai Commercial Economic Research Center, believes that the cross-border e-commerce goods taxation reforms of 2016 played a major role in DIG's demise.According to the new tax rules, retail goods purchased online were no longer treated as personal postal articles but as "imported goods," which carry heavy tariffs and import VAT and consumption tax. Personal postal articles carried a 10 percent tax if they are worth less than 1,000 yuan.Import VAT and consumption tax vary depending on the merchandise, but all combined they are almost certain to exceed 10 percent even though e-commerce consumers still enjoy a 30 percent discount on their taxable amount.The new policy only allows a maximum of 2,000 yuan per single cross-border transaction and a maximum of 20,000 yuan per person per year. Goods that exceed these limits will be levied the full tax for general trade.Qi believes that, in the wake of this new policy, DIG could no longer take advantage of the previous favorable tax policy and thus were forced to raise their prices, which in turn cost them customers.Meanwhile, all across Shanghai, small mom-and-pop imported food shops have been springing up in recent years, making large chains like DIG obsolete.The article was translated based on reports from sh.eastday.com and xinhua.netGlobal Times

Residents shop at the DIG outlet on Guoding Road East, Yangpu district.

