Other nations’ ruling parties draw on CPC experience

A volunteer shows the emblem of the Communist Party of China to students in Chongqing in June. Photo: IC

The world is witnessing two dramatic scenarios: the world economy recovering sluggishly after the global financial crisis; and the West mired in an unprecedented institutional crisis, while China constantly appears to create social and economic miracles, showcasing its growth path based on socialism with Chinese characteristics.Looking at the ruling parties around the world, very few have been at the helm for more than 30 consecutive years. Yet, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has governed for 68 years, providing valuable experience for political parties worldwide on long-term governance.When the world was hit by financial crisis in 2008, sales of Karl Marx's Das Kapital almost tripled, according to German publishing house Karl-Dieztz-Verlag. Marx suddenly became in vogue, with the West reflecting on the crisis.Marxism claims to reveal the universal truths of human development. The CPC has always persisted in taking Marxism as its guiding ideology.The CPC has combined Marxism with China's conditions on the ground to create a unique ideology shaped by Chinese characteristics.This April, Uruguayan Broad Front Party President Javier Miranda led a delegation to the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province to study China's poverty relief work.What he saw left him impressed.As president of a ruling party for three terms, Miranda knew only too well how difficult it was for a party to maintain long-term rule.The most important responsibility of a ruling party is to ensure social justice and equity, and the CPC has established an example for other ruling parties, he said."Under CPC leadership, China has not only maintained rapid economic growth, but also let the development fruits benefit wide-ranging areas including the people's living conditions, healthcare and public education," he said, adding that this is something ruling parties can learn from.Aikyn Konurov, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, the third-largest party in the country's parliament, said, "CPC officials know the Chinese people well. They always put the public interest first, which is the fundamental difference between the CPC and ruling parties in Western countries.""Are China's leaders better than ours?" asked US website Politico.The CPC's cadre group is selected through a rigorous process, while some members of the public can edge into the US Congress by currying favor with voters through claptrap.By comparison, Politico asked: "How certain are we that whichever leaders come out of our process (general selection), of whatever party and persuasion, can stand on equal footing with whomever comes out of theirs (China's)?"When interpreting China's development, former Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew said it is the most capable figures among 1 billion-plus people who are steering the country to greatness.The CPC attaches great importance to party-building and appoints officials based on their performance and competence to ensure solid governance.Furthermore, the Party is constantly strengthening its own discipline.Specifically, the CPC has established the Central Inspection Group, which is an intra-party strategic plan to protect itself from being contaminated by any political speculator.Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the CPC Central Committee under President Xi Jinping 's leadership has insisted on addressing the "four forms of decadence, namely formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance.Gustavo Girado, head of Argentine consulting firm Asia & Argentina, said the CPC can plug loopholes in its system because it excels in self-correction. The anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi is a good example of this, Girado added.