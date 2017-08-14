Police say 4-year-old found dead underneath road was accidental

Anhui Province police say the death of a 4-year-old girl discovered buried under a road that was in the process of being repaired was accidental, the media reported Monday.



The girl was not murdered and police have taken the construction team's manager into custody, a Bengbu city police official surnamed Li told China Central Television Monday.



Local police received reports that a body had been discovered two days after Yaoyao (pseudonym) disappeared Friday afternoon.



A villager who was helping the child's family look for her uncovered her corpse after noticing that the road - which is nothing more than compressed soil and stones at present - had a lump in the middle of it.



He was able to easily dig her out, and recognized the child due to her clothing.



Yaoyao was wearing a yellow shirt, red shorts and sandals when she went missing, her mother told news site ahwang.cn. Footage posted to Sina Weibo shows a child's body wearing clothes that match this description still partially buried in the road.



Yaoyao's aunt told news portal btimes.com that she blames the workers for the child's death, claiming that there were "no fences or security warning signs at all when the construction team was repairing the road." She also claimed that all the workers and machines vanished from the site on the night Yaoyao disappeared.



No comment from the firm conducting the road repairs has been reported as of press time.



Many netizens said the grieving parents should take responsibility for their child's death, with many claiming they must have let her run around by herself.



Others said the workers should bear the blame. "This is cruel. Did they become blind when they are repairing the road," user Zhengpian posted on Sina Weibo.





