Man caught groping teen at train station

Police in Nanjing have detained a man on suspicion of molesting a teen at a train station.



The suspect in his twenties was taken into custody by Nanjing Railway law enforcement after a photo snapped by a fellow traveler was uploaded on Sina Weibo, thepaper.cn reported Monday.



In the widely circulated photo, the suspect appears with the girl seated on his lap in a waiting area at Nanjing South Railway Station on Saturday.



The suspect has both hands under the girl's blouse while she watches video on a smartphone.



The teen is under 14 years old, while the suspect is a student in Nanjing, media reported.



Police are still conducting an investigation. The case has garnered nationwide attention. The Sina Weibo hashtag "girl molested at Nanjing South Railway Station" has 240 million views as of press time.



Some commenters called for increased sex education among teens to better protect them from such crimes.





