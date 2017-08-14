Teacher detained for running illegal cram school accused of abusing, humiliating students

A teacher in North China was detained for running an illegal cram school where she allegedly physically abused and humiliated students, Knews reported on Sunday.



The woman, who was not named in reports, faces 10 days in police detention for running the unlicensed school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region following accusations of abuse from parents.



A mother, surnamed Zhao, alleged that the teacher had slapped her 9-year-old son and repeatedly struck him with a stick.



In a video clip provided to authorities, a group of male students from the school sing in public while wearing women's wigs and clothing.



The boys were allegedly forced to perform by the teacher as punishment for misbehavior.



Local education authorities shut down the school. The teacher is in custody, police said.



Knews

