China lauds 70 years of Pakistan's national development

Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
on Monday spoke highly of Pakistan's national development over the past 70 years, expressing confidence that the country will have a bright future.
Wang made the remarks in his address at the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.
Seventy years ago, the Pakistani people realized national independence through an arduous struggle, putting an end to their suffering under imperialist and colonial aggression and oppression, Wang noted. "This victory completely changed the destiny of the country, giving birth to a brand new Pakistan that stands firm in the East," he said.
Over the past 70 years, Pakistan has taken on a new look with much improved infrastructure, leapfrog advances in science and technology and notably enhanced comprehensive national strength, he said.
Wang noted that Pakistan has joined the ranks of the top 50 economies in the world with its GDP soaring from some 2 billion US dollars to more than 300 billion dollars, adding that its people have made great leaps from poverty to subsistence and to initial prosperity.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has been committed to the path of peaceful development and to pursuing external relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Wang said.
The country has actively participated in international and regional affairs, playing an important role in multilateral organizations and serving as an important force in the international arena, he added.
In recent years in particular, Pakistan has been actively involved in the international fight against terrorism and UN peacekeeping operations, and made enormous sacrifice for and great contribution to world peace and regional stability, Wang said.
"The peace-loving people of Pakistan, having endured many hardships, are now making big strides on the path towards a bright future of development and prosperity," said Wang.
"Though there will be twists and turns down the road, the resilient and perseverant people of Pakistan will prevail over any difficulty, and create new miracles and glories in the great cause of national prosperity, unity and people's well-being," he added.
Wang arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to attend activities marking the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence at the invitation of the Pakistani government.