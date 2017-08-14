Sri Lanka arrests 4 Indian fishermen in local waters

The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday said it had arrested 4 Indian fishermen for poaching illegally in Sri Lanka's northern waters, 18 nautical miles north of Point Pedro.



The navy media unit said in a statement that one fishing trawler was also taken into custody.



"The arrested fishermen, trawler and fishing gear were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurai. They are due to be handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director of Jaffna for legal action," the navy said.



More than 60 Indian fishermen were arrested last week for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the northern seas. 15 bottom trawlers belonging to the Indian fishermen were also seized.



The Sri Lankan government has repeatedly warned that Indian fishermen trespassing into Sri Lankan waters to fish illegally will continue to be arrested and their boats will be taken into custody.

