China congratulates Kenyatta on re-election as Kenyan president

China congratulates Uhuru Kenyatta on being re-elected as Kenya's President, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was formally declared winner of the country's presidential election on Friday night, after Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Kenyatta had garnered 8.20 million votes, or 54.27 percent of the total votes cast.



"We respect the choice made by the Kenyan people," spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday at a daily press briefing, extending congratulations to Kenyatta.



China and Kenya are good friends, partners and brothers, and China stands ready to strengthen cooperation and boost bilateral ties with the Kenyan side, she said.

