S.Korean president discusses DPRK issues with visiting US top general

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
met Monday with visiting top US general Joseph Dunford to discuss issues on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing that Moon met at the Blue House for about 50 minutes with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) who arrived here late Sunday.
Dunford met with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo before visiting the presidential office.
During the meeting, Moon said security situations on the Korean Peninsula
got graver than ever due to the advanced nuclear and missile capability of the DPRK that became a serious and real threat.
The DPRK test-fired what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) twice in July, lofting the Hwasong-14 as high as over 3,700 km and flying it as far as about 1,000 km in the latest test-launch.
Moon said Pyongyang should stop provocation and rapidly come to the dialogue table to defuse tensions on the peninsula, and shared the view that any more DPRK provocation should be strongly addressed based on the firm South Korea-US alliance.
Dunford agreed that the recent series of missile provocations by the DPRK led to grave security situations on the peninsula, saying no change was made in the US commitment to the defense of South Korea.
He said the US forces' priority was to support the US government's diplomatic and economic pressure efforts for the denuclearized Korean Peninsula, noting that military options were being prepared for the failed efforts.
The top US general said the US response and measures would be taken in close cooperation with South Korea, adding that everybody wanted this situation resolved without a war.