China reaffirms opposition after Dalai Lama's cancellation of Botswana trip

China on Monday reaffirmed its resolute opposition to the Dalai Lama's anti-China separatist activities in any country, even though he had called off a planned trip to Botswana.



Media reported the Dalai Lama canceled the plan in mid August due to health problems. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China's position remains firm.



China attaches great importance to relations and friendly cooperation with Botswana, and hopes bilateral ties will maintain positive and healthy development, Hua told a press briefing.

