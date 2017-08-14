Concession on bullet train

China Railway Corp, buyer of the newly launched bullet train Revival, has accepted a 5 percent discount on the price of the rolling stock, bringing to an end negotiations that lasted for half a year, caixin.com reported Monday.



The base price for Revival was set at 180 million yuan ($26.98 million) per train, based on which the negotiations were conducted. The company dropped its original request for a 20 percent price cut, the report said.



Qingdao Sifang, a subsidiary of State-owned CRRC Corp, is the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment and a supplier for Revival.