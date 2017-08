Banks’ bad loan ratio unchanged in Q2

Chinese commercial banks' bad loan ratio remained flat in the second quarter due to strengthened efforts from financial regulators to rein in risks, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Monday.



The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of June, the same as that three months earlier, and Chinese lenders' NPL ratio declined for the first time since 2012 to the current level in the last quarter of 2016.