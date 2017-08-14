Fosun seeks Arbor stake

A unit of China's Fosun Group and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are among bidders for a stake in US specialty drugmaker Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, the companies said on Monday.



They did not disclose the size of the stake or the financial terms, but said they have not entered into exclusive talks with the seller.



Fosun Pharma said its Hong Kong unit will begin conducting due diligence to determine further steps.



Arbor appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale process. A potential deal could value Arbor at about $3 billion, the sources said.



Bloomberg, which first reported on the sale process, said the bidders were seeking to buy 20 percent to 30 percent of Arbor.



Atlanta-based Arbor produces mainly branded prescription drugs for the pediatric, hospital and cardiovascular markets.





