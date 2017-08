Wider use for UnionPay cards

VTB24, the second-largest bank in Russia, will start in-depth cooperation with UnionPay, and all its ATMs and 120,000 point of sale terminals will accept UnionPay cards within this year, Shanghai-based UnionPay International said Monday.



As of now, four major banks in Russia accept UnionPay card business, and the company forecast that UnionPay cards' acceptance in Russia will rise to more than 80 percent this year end.