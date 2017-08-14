Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/14 21:43:40
11.5%

China's total banking assets as of the end of June reached 243.2 trillion yuan, up 11.5 percent year-on-year.

43.6%

Second-quarter net income of JD.com Inc stood at 93.2 billion yuan, up 43.6 percent from the same period last year.

14.7%

China's natural gas production in July hit 11.7 billion cubic meters, an increase of 14.7 percent from the same period last year.



11.18b yuan

BAIC Group's electric-car making arm, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, announced a second round of financing worth 11.18 billion yuan, a record high in the new-energy vehicle industry.

Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus