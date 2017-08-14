Figuratively Speaking

11.5%



China's total banking assets as of the end of June reached 243.2 trillion yuan, up 11.5 percent year-on-year.



43.6%



Second-quarter net income of JD.com Inc stood at 93.2 billion yuan, up 43.6 percent from the same period last year.



14.7%



China's natural gas production in July hit 11.7 billion cubic meters, an increase of 14.7 percent from the same period last year.







11.18b yuan



BAIC Group's electric-car making arm, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, announced a second round of financing worth 11.18 billion yuan, a record high in the new-energy vehicle industry.

