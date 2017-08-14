Job market stable in July

China continued to see a stable job market in July, with the unemployment rate staying at a relatively low level, official data showed Monday.



The country's urban unemployment rate was around 5.1 percent last month, lower than that for July 2016, according to Mao Shengyong, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.



The rate in major Chinese cities continued to stay at a relatively low level of less than 5 percent, Mao noted.



"It is not easy to maintain a low unemployment rate in the month when college students graduate," Mao said. College graduates this year reached 7.95 million, up about 300,000 from 2016.



Some 8.55 million new jobs were created in China's urban regions from January to July..





