Hebei China Fortune striker Aloisio (right) gains control of the ball from Tianjin Yili midfielder Hu Rentian during their Chinese Super League match on Monday in Tianjin. After winning 2-0, China Fortune now sit fifth in the 16-team league on 36 points, 14 behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande after 22 rounds. Yili are second from bottom with 15 points with a game in hand. Photo: IC