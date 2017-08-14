5-game ban for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for five matches for pushing the referee after he was shown a red card against Barcelona in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first-leg victory on Sunday, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Monday.



Ronaldo was sent off in bizarre fashion, collecting a yellow card for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration before being shown a second for diving.



Upset by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea's decision to dismiss him, Ronaldo shoved the official, which landed him in further hot water.



The RFEF issued Ronaldo with a 3,005 euro ($3,543.20) fine and a four-match suspension in addition to the ­automatic one-game ban the player was due to serve for his red card, the 10th of Ronaldo's career.





