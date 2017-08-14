Mixed emotions as Usain Bolt bows out

World’s fastest man rules out comeback to track

Jamaican Usain Bolt said Sunday he was sad but also excited to bow out of ­athletics, adding that his disappointing world campaign in London would not change his career achievements.



Bolt brought down the curtain on his glittering career in dramatic fashion when he pulled up with a hamstring cramp halfway through his anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay.



That meant his final competitive race finished without a medal, Bolt having sealed a bronze in the individual 100 meters behind American duo Justin Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, and Christian Coleman.



"It's been a rough couple of days," ­admitted the 30-year-old.



"I always tried my best 100 percent all the time and put on a good show.



"I'm sad to be walking away now.



"I don't think one championships is going to change what I've done in this sport."



Often compared to American boxing great Muhammad Ali by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe for not only his sporting prowess but also the charisma and larger-than-life personality he brought off-track, Bolt made the same link in a final press conference on Sunday.



"I remember after losing the 100 ­meters, someone said to me, 'Usain, don't worry, Muhammad Ali lost his last fight also so don't be stressed about it.'



"I've proven myself year in, year out," said the Jamaican, world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, winner of eight Olympic golds and 14 world medals since making his debut in Helsinki in 2005 when he finished eighth and last in the 200-meter final.



Bolt insisted that there would be no comeback.



"No! I've seen too many people return and come back to sport and shame themselves," he said with a wry smile.



"I won't be one of those people.



"I am looking forward to being free. It's exciting, I'm happy.



"My whole life has been track and field since I was 10. All I know is track. I need fun and to relax a little bit."



When asked what his legacy would be, Bolt spun a line that will be music to the ears of Coe and all at the IAAF, his potential new employers as both parties seek a mutually satisfying position to ­incorporate the Bolt brand for the advancement of track and field.





