Svitolina moves to 4th

Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki both moved up a place in the WTA rankings released on Monday after reaching the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.



Ukraine's Svitolina, who won her fifth title on Sunday from five finals this season, is now fourth, one place ahead of Denmark's Wozniacki, who lost her sixth final in a row.



Former world No.1 Wozniacki did return to the top five for the first time since August 2015, though, with Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza dropping two places to sixth.



Czech Karolina Pliskova held onto the world No.1 spot ahead of this week's Cincinnati tournament, which she won last year.

