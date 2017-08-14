Star signing unveiled

World Cup winner Aaron Cruden was officially unveiled as a Montpellier player on Monday having signed a three-year contract.



The 28-year-old New Zealand international fly-half left the Chiefs at the end of the recently finished Super Rugby season.



Montpellier posted a picture of him outside their Altrad Stadium on Monday.



He is Montpellier's marquee signing and the club hope he will allow supporters to forget about the departure of France international fly-half and fan favorite Francois Trinh-Duc to Toulon a year ago.





