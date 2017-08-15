Iran, Russia presidents discuss Syria on phone

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria on the phone on Monday.



Rouhani and Putin urged coordinated efforts to put an end to the six-year conflict in the Arab stat, Press TV reported. No details were revealed about the conversation.



Both presidents also discussed the latest mutual, regional and international issues.



Russia and Iran have emerged as the stunt regional allies to the Syrian government in its struggle against the militants in the seven year conflict.



Last week, representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey held an expert-level meeting in the capital Tehran on Syria.



The meeting aimed to set the agenda of imminent Syrian peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana at the end of this month.

