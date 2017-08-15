Pakistani president meets Chinese vice premier on deepening Pakistan-China friendship

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain met with visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
on Monday on consolidating friendly ties between the two countries.
Hussain extended gratitude to China for sending a delegation to attend the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.
Pakistan and China are "iron friends," he said, noting that Pakistan's friendship with China forms the foundation of Pakistan's foreign policy.
He said Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on issues concerning China's core interests, and enhance cooperation with China on international and regional affairs.
The Pakistani president also pledged that Pakistan will actively join the Belt and Road
Initiative and promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Wang, for his part, said the relationship between China and Pakistan has maintained sound and stable development and become a model of country-to-country relations since they forged diplomatic ties 66 years ago.
China is ready to make joint efforts with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continue to deepen strategic mutual trust, and understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, Wang said.
The Chinese vice premier also mentioned boosting cooperation with Pakistan on counter-terrorism, security, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.
He said the two sides should further enrich the connotation of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and pass the friendship from generation to generation.
On Sunday, Wang met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on deepening pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.