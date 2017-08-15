DPRK top leader praises military strategic force for making plan to attack Guam with missiles

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Monday praised the country's strategic force for making a detailed plan for launching missile strikes against the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, said official media Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim Jong Un inspected the Command of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Monday and listened to a report by the force on its preparations of implementing the plan for "enveloping fire at Guam."
Kim praised the KPA Strategic Force for drawing up "a close and careful plan" and "examined the firing preparations for power demonstration" at its command post, according to the report.
The DPRK top leader also said to defuse tension, the US must immediately stop provocations and making "unilateral demands" against DPRK.
"If the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared," the report quoted Kim as saying.
He was referring to the announcement last week by DPRK to attack Guam with medium-range missiles if the US continued to make provocations such as sending strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.
The US President Donald Trump
has also threatened DPRK with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if the DPRK does not stop alleged provocations against the US and its allies.