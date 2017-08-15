BMW crashes into pizzeria near Paris, killing 1, injuring 12

A car crashed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria at Sept-Sorts, 60 km northeast of Paris, on Monday evening, killing a 13-year-girl and injuring at least 12 others, a spokesperson of France's Ministry of Interior told local media.



Among the injured, four were in serious condition, reports said. Also an earlier report said the girl killed was eight years old.



The driver of the BMW was arrested soon after the incident by French police. He was believed to have acted intentionally and psychologically unstable, France's BFM television reported.



Born in 1985, the man was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week, said BFM television, citing French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry.



The spokesman said the tragedy was apparently suicidal and there is no direct evidence pointing to terror attack.



Police authorities said investigations are not searching for accomplices.



France has seen several attacks since last year. An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week. A little over a year ago, a truck steered into a celebrating crowd in the French city of Nice, leaving 86 people dead.

