Venezuelans protest US aggression threat as VP Pence tours LatAm to turn up pressure

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/15 8:09:42





At the same time, in neighboring Colombia, US Vice President Mike Pence underscored his country's opposition to the Venezuelan government by meeting with disaffected Venezuelans who have fled across the border.



At a rally in the western state of Portuguesa, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami rejected Washington's position and called on Pence to leave the region.



"We say to him: Mike Pence, get out of Latin America!" El Aissami told the crowd.



"Instead of attempting to give us lessons on democracy, Mr. Vice President Pence, solve the major problems that are cropping up in the United States," added El Aissami.



Over the weekend, white supremacist groups in the southern US city of Charlottesville, clashed with counter protesters, leaving at least one person dead and scores injured.



Pence on Sunday embarked on a Latin America tour to drum up support in the region for a tougher stance against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.



Washington has slapped economic sanctions against Maduro and his closest aides, but last week US President



Pence, accompanied by his wife and top Colombian officials, met with Venezuelan refugees in Cartagena, and pledged his government's support should the situation worsen.



Thousands of refugees are arriving in Colombia every day, and the United States will be there to help the country if there is a crisis, said Pence.



According to Pence, the US "will not stand by while Venezuela collapses into dictatorship. A failed state in Venezuela threatens the security and prosperity of our entire hemisphere and the people of the United States."



However, even Latin American countries closely allied with Washington have rejected invading Venezuela as an option.



At a joint press conference in Cartagena late Sunday, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos rejected using military force, and called for a negotiated solution.



Not taking any chances, Maduro on Monday called for a civic-military drill to take place from Aug. 26 to 27.



"I have instructed the Chief of Staff of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) to begin the preparations for a national civic-military drill of armed comprehensive defense," Maduro told supporters at the rally in Caracas on Monday.



Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called on Venezuelan society and the international community to close ranks in the face of a possible military intervention.



"We call on men and women, national and foreign, who love this land, to put aside their differences and unite as brothers, to confront this unfortunate threat," Padrino said in a statement.



Padrino also called on the right-wing opposition to take a stand in regard to the US threat of a military option, saying: "It's no time for ambiguities, ones is either a patriot or pro Yankee."



The defense minister was accompanied by the commanders of the army, navy and air force, as well as the National Guard and People's Militia. Pence's Latin America tour next takes him to Argentina, Chile and Panama.

