South Korean carmaker to set up plant in Slovak

South Korean carmaker Seoyon planned to establish a production and logistic plant in northern Slovakia, according to an investment plan submitted for an environmental impact assessment on Monday.



Seoyon intends to build a production-warehouse hall in the Cadca-Svrcinovec industrial park, in which equipment for producing plastic components and their further processing should be installed. Production would mostly focus on plastic components for various parts of the car.



"The production would be carried out on injection molding machines and dedicated devices. About 450 jobs will be created thanks to implementing the investment plan. This will contribute towards developing the locality and reducing unemployment," it said.



Total investment is estimated at 31 million euros (36.5 million US dollars). The company intends to start constructing the plant in the third quarter of this year. The completion of construction and the launch of operations is scheduled for the third quarter of 2018.



Seoyon E-HWA Automotive Slovakia has already been running two similar plants in the Western Slovakia, one in Dubnica and Vahom and one in Povazska Bystrica.



The investor needs to build a production-logistic facility in the given locality with regards to a growing demand for its products, as well as the expanding automotive industry in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.



Automotive is the strongest industry in Slovakia. About 250,000 employees work for automotive industry in Slovakia.

