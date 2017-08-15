2 injured in hazardous substances leakage in western Germany

Two persons were slightly injured in a leakage of hazardous substances from a freight forwarder in western Germany Monday evening.



The local Focus Online quoted the fire brigade as saying that in Emsland 20 liters of per acetic acid have expired on Monday evening, triggering a major alarm.



Almost 160 were deployed at the site, and the area was blocked off. Two people were slightly injured.



A fire brigade spokesperson said according to the current situation, there is no danger to the population. The affected hall is completely sealed, and the ventilation is closed.

