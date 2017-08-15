Scientific ship Kexue starts to explore west of Pacific Ocean

A scientist loads the remote operated vehicle (ROV) during an operation in the west of the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on the KEXUE (Science) scientific ship started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

A remote operated vehicle (ROV) is put into the water in the west of the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on the KEXUE (Science) scientific ship started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)

A remote operated vehicle (ROV) is taken out of the water in the west of the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on the KEXUE (Science) scientific ship started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the region. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)