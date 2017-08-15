China's Discovery ROV collects samples in western Pacific Ocean

A sponge collected by Chinese scientists is seen on KEXUE (Science) scientific ship at the west of the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on Monday started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the west of the Pacific Ocean for the first time, as a remote operated vehicle (ROV) dived to collect videos, information and samples. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)
A coral collected by Chinese scientists is seen on KEXUE (Science) scientific ship at the west of the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on Monday started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the west of the Pacific Ocean for the first time, as a remote operated vehicle (ROV) dived to collect videos, information and samples. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)
A sea urchin collected by Chinese scientists is seen on KEXUE (Science) scientific ship at the west of the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on Monday started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the west of the Pacific Ocean for the first time, as a remote operated vehicle (ROV) dived to collect videos, information and samples. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)
A starfish collected by Chinese scientists is seen on KEXUE (Science) scientific ship at the west of the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on Monday started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the west of the Pacific Ocean for the first time, as a remote operated vehicle (ROV) dived to collect videos, information and samples. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)
A sea anemone collected by Chinese scientists is seen on KEXUE (Science) scientific ship at the west of the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 14, 2017. Chinese scientists on Monday started to explore a seamount named Caroline in the west of the Pacific Ocean for the first time, as a remote operated vehicle (ROV) dived to collect videos, information and samples. (Xinhua/Zhang Xudong)