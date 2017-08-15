Etles silk production craft revived in China's Xinjiang

Women work in an Etles silk mill in Jiya Town of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2017. Etles silk, with a history of more than a thousand years in Hotan City, is regarded as the witness of the cultural mixture between China and the neighboring countries as it illustrates a perfect combination of Chinese silk production technique and surrounding central Asian countries' patterning. The production of the Eltes silk is now regaining its momentum as the local government invests more resources into the sector to revive the once vanishing craft. About 6,000 families in the Jiya Town are capable of producing the silk which brings 1,200 yuan (about 180 US dollars) extra income per capita for the local residents. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

