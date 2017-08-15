73rd anniv. of outbreak of 1944 Warsaw Uprising marked in Poland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/15 8:30:22

People wearing costumes from the time of World War II attend a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans during the World War II in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Hou Yubo)


 

A woman wearing costume from the time of World War II attends a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans during the World War II in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Hou Yubo)

