73rd anniv. of outbreak of 1944 Warsaw Uprising marked in Poland

People wearing costumes from the time of World War II attend a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans during the World War II in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Hou Yubo)

