Young amateurs observe Perseid meteor shower in Xinjiang

A young observer searches for the constellation during a visit organized by Xinjiang Astronomical Society at Nanshan observation station of Xinjiang Observatory in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2017. Young amateurs gathered to observe the Perseid meteor shower at the observation station which serves as a national science education base. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Song Huagang, secretary general of Xinjiang Astronomical Society, explains as a young observer looks on at Nanshan observation station of Xinjiang Observatory in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2017. Young amateurs gathered to observe the Perseid meteor shower at the observation station which serves as a national science education base. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Young observers visit a giant telescope under construction during a visit organized by Xinjiang Astronomical Society at Nanshan observation station of Xinjiang Observatory in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2017. Young amateurs gathered to observe the Perseid meteor shower at the observation station which serves as a national science education base. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)