Flood hits northeastern India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/15 8:32:49

A villager transports gas cylinder with makeshift raft through flood water at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Vehicles are submerged in flood at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Indian villagers wade through flood water carrying household items near Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

A house is submerged in flood at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

WORLD,CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
