Flood hits northeastern India

A villager transports gas cylinder with makeshift raft through flood water at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Vehicles are submerged in flood at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian villagers wade through flood water carrying household items near Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A house is submerged in flood at Nagaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Stringer)