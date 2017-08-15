A representative holds a picture of a "Comfort Woman" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)

A participant holds a placard during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)

Representatives of grossroots community organizations hold pictures of "Comfort Women" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)

A speaker tells a story of a "Comfort Woman" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)