Int'l Memorial Day for "Comfort Women" marked in San Francisco

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/15 10:28:32

A representative holds a picture of a "Comfort Woman" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)


 

A participant holds a placard during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)


 

Representatives of grossroots community organizations hold pictures of "Comfort Women" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)


 

A speaker tells a story of a "Comfort Woman" during a rally on the sidewalk in front of Japanese Consulate General in San Francisco, the United States, on Aug. 14, 2017. The "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition organized a rally here on Monday to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women". (Xinhua/Xu Yong)


 
 

