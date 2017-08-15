Giza's tapestry works popular among worldwide museums and galleries

An Egyptian woman weaves tapestries in Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Center at Haraniya village of Giza, Egypt, on Aug. 14, 2017. Founded by Ramses Wissa Wassef and his wife, the center has produced extraordinary tapestry works admired and collected by museums and galleries around the world. The weavers here received basic instructions in weaving techniques since youthful years and they created designs and weaved tapestries directly based on their imaginations instead of copying designs. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

