Hollywood super star calls on fans to identify white supremacists in Charlottesville

Jennifer Lawrence, the highest-paid actress in the world, made an emotional plea Monday for fans to help identify white supremacists in the fatal "Unite the Right" rally in the US state of Virginia.



"These are the faces of hate," Lawrence wrote on her official Facebook page Monday afternoon, additionally sharing four pictures, which caught groups of young white men participating in the rally with torches and swastika-bearing flags.



"Look closely and post anyone you find. You can't hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!" wrote the Academy Award-winning actress.



In six hours after the message was posted, it received more than 3,400 comments, most of which were against white supremacy and racism.



"I'm right wing. I will admit. This is completely unacceptable behavior, our grandparents and great grandparents in WWII ripped swastikas down and tried to destroy them and there meaning forever. Now these 'Americans' are waving it around like it's cool ... Pathetic hypocrites," wrote a Facebook user named Bobby Write.



On Aug. 13, thousands of white nationalists, neo-Confederates and right-wing protesters, as well as groups that oppose them, clashed during the demonstrations that took place in Charlottesville, a historic college town in Virginia.



After hours of brawls, a sports car ploughed into the crowd against white supremacists, killing a 32-year-old local woman and injuring 19.

