Abe fails to mention reflection for 5th straight year at anniversary of Japan's surrender

The Japanese government held an annual ceremony Tuesday in Tokyo to "honor the war dead" from World War II and to "pray for peace," while Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once again failed to mention "reflection" upon Japan's war responsibilities.



Japanese Emperor Akihito stated his "deep remorse" over the past war for the third time at the national memorial service, and expressed his wish for world peace.



However, Abe shied away from mentioning Japan's wartime atrocities or the suffering that Japan had inflicted upon some nations, including China and South Korea, before and during World War II. Neither did he mention the pledge not to engage in war again.



This is the fifth consecutive year for Abe to fail to mention "reflection" at the annual memorial service since he retook office as prime minister in 2012.



Disregarding the feelings of the peoples of neighboring countries, Abe also sent his special advisor Masahiko Shibayama to make a ritual offering Tuesday morning as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine which honors 14 Class-A convicted criminals of World War II.



It is the fifth consecutive year that Abe has made a ritual offering to the notorious shrine.

