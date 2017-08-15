Pakistan marks 70th anniv. of Independence Day

An aerobatic team perform during an air show to mark Pakistan's Independence Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Aug. 14, 2017. Pakistan on Aug. 14 celebrated its 70th anniversary of the country's independence. (Xinhua/Masroor)

Pakistani people carry a huge flag during a rally marking the 70th anniversary of the country's independence in southwest Pakistan's Quetta, Aug. 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Asad)

Pakistani boys wave national flags during an event marking the 70th anniversary of the country's independence in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, Aug. 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Jamil Ahmed)