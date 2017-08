A pair of black swans are seen swimming with their baby at the Swan Lake scenic spot in Xuyi County of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A black swan is seen swimming with its babies at the Swan Lake scenic spot in Xuyi County of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)