Scenery of Limutai scenic spot in N China's Tianjin

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows the scenery of Limutai scenic spot after rain in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Yanbo)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows the scenery of Limutai scenic spot after rain in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Yanbo)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows the scenery of Limutai scenic spot after rain in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Yanbo)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows the scenery of Limutai scenic spot after rain in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Yanbo)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows the scenery of Limutai scenic spot after rain in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Yang Yanbo)