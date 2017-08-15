Tianjin prepares for upcoming 13th Chinese National Games

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows the illuminated night view in Tianjin of North China. Two parts of the city are equipped with upgraded lighting system as a part of preparation for the upcoming 13th Chinese National Games that will take place from August 27 to September 8. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows the illuminated night view in Tianjin of North China. Two parts of the city are equipped with upgraded lighting system as a part of preparation for the upcoming 13th Chinese National Games that will take place from August 27 to September 8. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows the illuminated night view in Tianjin of North China. Two parts of the city are equipped with upgrated lighting system as a part of preparation for the upcoming 13th Chinese National Games that will take place from August 27 to September 8. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows the illuminated night view in Tianjin of North China. Two parts of the city are equipped with upgrated lighting system as a part of preparation for the upcoming 13th Chinese National Games that will take place from August 27 to September 8. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows the illuminated night view in Tianjin of North China. Two parts of the city are equipped with upgrated lighting system as a part of preparation for the upcoming 13th Chinese National Games that will take place from August 27 to September 8. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)